Cycling

'Emotion there for all to see!’ – Wout Van Aert, Jonas Vingegaard break down after Stage 20 of Tour de France

Jumbo-Visma pair Wout Van Aert and Jonas Vingegaard were overcome with emotion following Stage 20 of the Tour de France. Should they navigate Stage 21 without incident, their team will finish the Tour with the yellow, polka dot and green jerseys. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:22, 24 minutes ago