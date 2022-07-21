Cycling

'Emotional' Fabio Jakobsen beats time limit by 17 seconds, Tour de France heroics compared to Usain Bolt

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) survived the time cut by just 17 seconds on Stage 17 at the Tour de France. He needs to get through one more day in the Pyrenees to earn the right to sprint on Friday before Sunday's big one on the Champs-Elysees.

00:02:54, an hour ago