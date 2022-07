Cycling

'Enormous waste!' – Geraint Thomas forgets to remove gilet, squanders '£5000 skinsuit' at Tour de France

Skinsuit: check. Racing helmet: check. Gilet: check. Hang on... gilet?! Geraint Thomas confessed he forgot to take off the aero-sapping garment during the opening stage time trial at the 2022 Tour de France, much to his frustration. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:19, an hour ago