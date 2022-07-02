Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep - Alpha Vinyl) emerged unscathed from a chaotic climax to claim the first road stage of the Tour de France 2022 in a sprint finish.

In victory the Dutch debutant completed his comeback from the live-threatening crash at the Tour of Poland two years ago, delivered on a great promise, and justified his favoured sprinter status - not to mention his team selection in the first place. Jakobsen even came out on top from a tussle with Peter Sagan in the home straight, which gave him a clear run to the line. Putting in an immense turn of speed in the final 150m, he passed Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) and Mads Pedersen (Trek Segafredo) just before the line, bumping them into second and third respectively.

Having finished five seconds behind Jakobsen’s team-mate Lampaert in yesterday's time trial opener, the six bonus seconds awarded to Van Aert as stage runner-up spot were enough for the Jumbo Visma rider to become the new maillot jaune by a single second.

As predicted, action came on the 18km long Great Belt crossing of the Kattegat Sea ahead of the finish, with Rigoberto Uran (EF Education Easy Post) and Kevin Vermaerke (Team DSM) going down on the approach to the bridge.

On the bridge, the yellow jersey of Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) also hit the deck, but it was altogether again as the peloton made it past the 3km marker - the safety net for riders to receive the same time should incident occur.

Two-time champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) just managed to avoid a big spill inside that 3km marker that took out a large number of riders, including several members of Ineos Grenadiers, and it was left to Jakobsen, Mads Pedersen (Trek–Segafredo) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo–Visma) to battle it out for the win.

And Jakobsen – who was left in a coma after his devastating crash at the 2020 Tour of Poland – sealed a stunning comeback beating Van Aert and Pedersen to the line.

The bonus seconds mean that Van Aert assumes control of the yellow jersey from Lampaert.

