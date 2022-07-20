On a day that Tadej Pogacar’s stricken UAE Team Emirates threw everything but the kitchen sink at turning the tables on yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), the Slovenian two-time champion moved just four seconds closer to the race summit despite beating his Danish rival to the line on the steep airstrip at Peyragudes.

A thrilling Stage 17 in the Pyrenees saw Pogacar’s remaining three teammates blow the race apart on the third of four climbs before American climber Brandon McNulty set up his leader for his third win of the race. But Vingegaard kept his cool to finish in Pogacar’s wheel as the gap between the two strongest riders in the race came down to 2’18” ahead of Thursday’s final summit finish.

Britain’s Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) battled to limit his loses after being dropped on the penultimate climb, the Col de Val Louron-Azet. Thomas crossed the line for fourth place over two minutes down but strengthened his position in the general classification after finishing well ahead of his rivals for the third spot on the podium.

Thomas now trails Vingegaard by 4’56” but has a cushion of almost three minutes on fourth place Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic). It was a day to forget for the 2018 champion’s Ineos team, who saw British duo Adam Yates and Tom Pidcock crash out of the top 10 after UAE’s Mikkel Bjerg set to work on the front of the main pack inside the final 50km on the climb of Hourquette d’Ancizan.

With injured Polish climber Rafal Majka becoming the fourth UAE rider to withdraw just ahead of the 129.7km stage, Bjerg put in prolonged pull on the front to whittle down the yellow jersey group and consign the chances of the day’s 15 escapees to the scrapheap.

“I didn’t expect that – especially from Bjerg,” Thomas admitted after the stage. “He put in a hell of a shift, for the rider that he is. He was cracking me actually – he hurt me so much on that climb. Fair play to them. They really took it on. They deserved the win – chapeau to them.”

Stage winner Pogacar praised his remaining three teammates for their role in setting up his third successive hat-trick of stage wins on the Tour, claiming UAE Team Emirates should be “proud” of lighting up the race.

“Without George [Bennett], Rafal [Majka], Vegard [Stake Laengen] and [Marc] Soler, we can’t do any more. Tomorrow is another chance but I’m happy with my win. I gave absolutely everything. I know that I need to win, there’s no other way, so I have my all for the team right to the line,” Pogacar said.

The Tour’s best young rider praised both Bjerg and then McNulty for their staggering contributions in the first of back-to-back mountaintop finishes in the Pyrenees.

“Mikkel rode like a climber today – he set such a good place on the climbs, it was unbelievable. I felt really good and then Brandon did an amazing job. A special mention goes to him.”

Asked if he was still optimistic of winning a third successive Tour title on Sunday in Paris, the 23-year-old said: “Yes. I am optimistic. I think tomorrow is a harder day and we can try again tomorrow.”

Romain Bardet (Team DSM) made the biggest gains on the general classification, the Frenchman rising three places to sixth after managing to join the breakaway prior to UAE entering full destruction mode. Dropped by Thomas on the final climb, Bardet rallied to sixth place on the stage behind Kazakstan’s Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Qazaqstan), almost one minute ahead of a chase group led home by his compatriot David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ).

With Yates and Pidcock dropping out of the top 10, Spain’s Enric Mas (Movistar) rises to ninth and Lutsenko moves into tenth ahead of Stage 18 to Hautacam.

Germany’s Simon Geschke (Codifis) fought his way into the day’s breakaway to add six points in his quest to keep hold of the polka dot jersey – although he now faces stiff competition from the man in yellow, who lies just 12 points behind his tally of 64 points.

Meanwhile, Belgium’s Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) took second place in the intermediate sprint to put the green jersey out of mathematical reach from all his rivals – the first half of his team’s quest to take both yellow and green into Paris on Sunday.

