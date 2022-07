Cycling

‘For you, Pierrick’ – Hugo Houle dedicates win to late brother after winning Stage 16 at Tour de France

Hugo Houle secured a second victory for Israel Premier-Tech at the 2022 Tour de France with a fine solo triumph as the GC top three stayed unchanged despite a lively day. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:20, 29 minutes ago