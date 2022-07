Cycling

Geraint Thomas ‘proved a few doubters wrong’ with Tour de France podium

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) said he “proved a few doubters wrong” with his podium finish at the Tour de France ahead of the procession into Paris. Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:39, 40 minutes ago