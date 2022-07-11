Geraint Thomas is determined to have "no regrets" as he prepares for the Tour de France's first bona fide mountain stages.

After Monday's rest day, the riders are straight back into the racing with a trip up to Megeve, before two fiendish stages: a climb up to the highest point of the race in Serre-Chevalier, and then a summit finish at Alpe d'Huez.

Tadej Pogacar is in a strong position at the head of the standings after a fine opening period to the 2022 Tour, but Ineos Grenadier Thomas is just 1m17 back, and well within reach of the Slovenian.

And the Welshman says he is going to leave it all out there if opportunities present themselves for yellow.

Speaking during the rest day, Thomas said: “It depends on the risk, if it’s some crazy long-range thing, but to be honest, I’d be proud to make the podium again especially after the last couple of years to prove people wrong.

"The main thing is having no regrets and knowing that I - along with the team - tried everything we could.

"We’re just trying to look forward and stay positive. We’re still in a good place for myself and Yatesy [Adam Yates] and Tom [Pidcock] are still up there too, it could be a lot worse, the main thing is having no regrets.

“Generally, I feel pretty good at altitude so that’s going to be interesting. I think the Granon day will be the first real big test, we’ll see wherever it shapes up from there.

“Alpe d’Huez is just phenomenal to race up as well.

At the Tour de Suisse I think we had the hottest week of racing I’ve ever done, so that will stand us in good stead, how we deal with that is always good. Thursday’s going to be the third day in the Alps so that will be decisive too.

“We already know that Vingegaard and Pogacar are riding really strongly. Either way it’s going to be an exciting week."

Like many others, Thomas has marvelled at the strength of Pogacar no matter what he is asked to deal with - but reckons an incident at April's Tour de Flanders showed that the 23-year-old isn't infallible.

Thomas said: “He’s just a level above. I think [ex-Tour winners Vincenzo] Nibali and [Alberto] Contador were great climbers. Contador improved his time trialling and Froomey [Chris Froome] could do both.

"Pogacar has got everything else though. He’s got the sprints, he can ride the cobbles, he can do everything.

“I think the heat could play a big part as well, it’s certainly forecast to be coming and will definitely add something to the race."

