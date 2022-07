Cycling

'Given up' - Stefan Bissegger goes 'to the bar' to share drink with FDJ rider at the Tour de France

Stefan Bissegger’s disastrous Tour de France continued unabated on the Stage 20 time trial. The Swiss star, who crashed twice on Stage 1, suffered a mechanical early on the Stage 20 time trial, forgot his water bottle, borrowed one from a rival and then sat up and soft pedalled to the line. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:01:04, an hour ago