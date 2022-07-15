Eurosport's cycling experts from the Breakaway post-race show have given their reactions to the shock crash that saw star sprinter Caleb Ewan and his team-mates crash on Stage 13 of the Tour de France.

Robbie McEwen, Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd gave their thoughts about the sudden incident with 71km remaining of the charge to Saint-Etienne on Friday that left Ewan in a bad way. Thankfully, he and his team-mates were able to recover and continue racing, but the pain was clearly considerable for the Australian.

Ad

Tour de France Opinion: 'No luck at all' - The sad state of Ewan and Lotto-Soudal after Tour crash 13 MINUTES AGO

"You can see coming up to that corner, it kind of just crept up on them - a few of the riders just going straight ahead," McEwen said on the Breakaway.

"Caleb was the unlucky one yet again! On day one he crashed at the Giro. He went down straight and his knee took the brunt of the fall onto that rough road.

"He really ripped himself up and it was no surprise to then see him get dropped later. I mean, the pain must have been excruciating.

"Not to mention the energy he expended to get back. It was all too much, and just another hammer blow for Caleb Ewan this season."

'Oh no!' - Watch as Ewan and entire Lotto-Soudal team crash at corner

Blythe added: "It is rare for [Philippe] Gilbert to miss a corner, he is normally a good bike-handler. He can read the road quite well, so I just think there must have been a conversation going on.

"For Gilbert to go into a corner and completely miss it, he must have been talking to somebody, or god knows what he was doing, even chatting to Caleb.

"He [Gilbert] has just gone straight, and Caleb has not been able to break in time and just hit his wheel."

Lloyd piled in with his thoughts: "To me, it looked like Caleb had seen a the corner and was about to turn into it, but because of the cascade effect of Gilbert going straight on and the team-mate behind putting on the breaks, all of a sudden, Caleb's back wheel was overlapping the wheel in front of his team-mate and when he tried to turn in he couldn't."

Stage 13 highlights: Pedersen storms to sprint victory after Ewan crash drama

- - -

Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France 'Excruciating pain' - Reaction to 'hammer blow' Ewan and Lotto-Soudal crash 2 HOURS AGO