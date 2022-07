Cycling

'He blew, he’s human' - Robbie McEwen on Tadej Pogacar's implosion at Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar leaked over three minutes to Jonas Vingegaard on Stage 11 at the Tour de France as the yellow jersey changed hands after a dramatic day in the Alps.

00:02:25, an hour ago