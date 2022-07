Cycling

'He doesn't want the pity' – Chris Froome saluted for 'massive achievement' on Alpe d’Huez at Tour de France

Chris Froome put in the biggest performance since his return from his horror crash in 2019 to take third on Stage 12.

00:03:10, an hour ago