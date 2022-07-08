Max Schachmann has hit out at Primoz Roglic and Jumbo-Visma, describing the Slovenian as a "danger to all riders" and accusing the Dutch team of causing a crash on Stage 6 of the Tour de France.

After a hectic day on the cobbles on Stage 5, the longest stage of the tour from Binche to Longwy was also ridden at fast and furious tempo.

Jumbo-Visma again ignited the race with Wout Van Aert attacking early and often in the yellow jersey, eventually establishing a small breakaway group that was reintegrated inside the final 15 kilometres of the stage.

The punchy run-in to Longwy included two short-but-significant climbing tests, and riders twice came down as teams vied for ideal positioning.

First, two Jumbo-Visma riders appeared to be unsteadied on the left-hand side of the peloton, causing a ripple that sent Reinhardt Janse van Rensburg (Lotto-Soudal) spinning into the grass on the opposite side of the road. Two Groupama-FDJ riders were also slowed in the incident.

According to Schachmann, it was Roglic who was at fault.

"Roglic caused this fall again by wanting to ride in a place where it is not possible," Schachmann

"Jumbo have to get their act together a bit, because they all ride like broken people on the last centimeter, but they can't and then hang themselves on the side of the road.

"[Roglic] is a danger to all riders in that way and that is completely unnecessary in my view. Where there is no space, there is no space at that moment. Then you also have to admit that you don't drive from the front for once.

"He was very lucky that he was not there himself."

Aleksandr Vlasov, team leader for Bora-Hansgrohe, also hit the deck later in the stage having been riding in close proximity to Jumbo-Visma after rounding a right-hand bend.

Vlasov did not lose significant time, finishing 16th on the stage, five seconds behind Tadej Pogacar.

The Bora rider sits seventh in the general classification, 52 seconds back from Pogacar, who now wears the yellow jersey.

Roglic's hopes of denying his compatriot a third successive overall victory took a significant blow after a moment of misfortune on Stage 5.

Despite suffering a dislocated shoulder and losing more than two minutes to Pogacar in the crash, Roglic showed well on Stage 6, attacking late on before eventually crossing the line ninth in the lead group.

