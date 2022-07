Cycling

‘He is certainly injured but…’ – Bradley Wiggins surveys the scene after Wout van Aert crash at Tour de France

Bradley Wiggins, surveying the scene in his roving role on the back of a motorbike after Wout van Aert's crash, said that the Belgian appeared to have hurt his shoulder, adding that he did not look happy.

00:01:18, an hour ago