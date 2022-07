Cycling

‘He never says me!’ – Mark Cavendish admits his son prefers Wout van Aert and Tadej Pogacar to his dad

Mark Cavendish said he had been watching the Tour with his four-year-old son Casper, who prefers Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) to his dad. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

