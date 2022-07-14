On a bruising day at the Tour de France for the previous leader, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), Bradley Wiggins has highlighted a key moment that "he took as an insult".

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) stormed to victory and seized the overall lead after distancing Pogacar on the final climb, the eventual result of a devastating flurry of attacks earlier on Stage 11.

Pogacar had to chase down a series of brutal, stinging attacks in what turned out to be a very destructive stage. Although he had looked equal to each move - and even went on the offensive himself in a risky show of strength - he eventually had no answer when Vingegaard sailed clear later on the Col du Granon.

"I would not say he was over-confident, no," Wiggins said on the latest episode of his Eurosport podcast

"When Tadej goes on the offensive, I just think he was riding offensively because he knew he was being isolated. That is a position we have not seen him in before.

"He actually had two team-mates behind him, and perhaps it was not communicated. He should have kept his cool a bit more, but I think he took it as an insult when they attacked him.

"It became man against man, and it became a street fight. There is always a moment in every Tour de France when the hitter cracks, and you can always remember them, can't you?

"The cost came after, and there is no hiding. When you make those efforts, the recovery is much harder. I think that is where he lost it."

Fellow Eurosport expert Matt Stephens added: "It is fascinating. On the approach of that valley road, when the group had come back together a little bit, there was a little look, a little wink to the camera - and that was really interesting.

"Halfway up, the first crack appeared when Rafal Majka chased but dropped Tadej, and his head dropped. That was the moment when the race completely changed.

"It was a telling moment. If you crack on a climb like this, there is no hiding place - it is gravity. There is not much your team-mates can do at all - you are on your own. They picked the right climb to break the race apart."

