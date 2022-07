Cycling

‘Heart in your mouth’ – Tom Pidcock flies past rivals at terrifying speeds on Tour de France descent

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) was unleashed on the Col du Galibier descent and immediately showed off his bike handling skills at breakneck speed. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:04, 42 minutes ago