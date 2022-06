Cycling

‘Hectic’ – Caleb Ewan predicting very nervous and crazy opening stage at Tour

Caleb Ewan (Lotto–Soudal) is expecting a very nervous and very crazy opening stage to the Tour de France. Each and every stage will be broadcast in its entirety on Eurosport, discovery+ and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui and featuring regular contributions from pundits Robbie McEwen, Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd.

00:01:44, 7 hours ago