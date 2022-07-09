Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) was among the riders ejected from the saddle during a mass pile-up in the early running on Stage 8 at the Tour de France.

Kevin Vermaerke (DSM) was flung over his handlebars after a team-mate and an Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert rider had rubbed shoulders in front, with the crash creating a concertina effect as a host of riders hit the tarmac.

Pogacar was one of the riders to come off, although he did not appear injured from the fall and quickly resumed the race.

“Pogacar came down, he’s on the floor,” said Dan Lloyd on Eurosport commentary.

“He didn’t land very hard but he was on the floor, you can see the yellow skinsuit of the race lead.”

Vermaerke received medical attention on the floor and it was later confirmed he had abandoned the Tour through injury.

The Slovenian led the general classification from the Dane by 35 seconds, with Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) in third at 1’10” ahead of Saturday’s run from Dole to Lausanne.

