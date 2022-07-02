Cycling

Highlights: Fabio Jakobsen seals ‘happy ending to one of the horror stories’ with Stage 2 win

Fabio Jakobsen made it two from two for Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, following up Yves Lampaert’s Stage 1 time trial win with a sprint triumph on Stage 2. The win seals a stunning comeback for Jakobsen, who was left in a coma after a devastating crash at the Tour of Poland in 2020. Wout van Aert took second and Mads Pedersen was third. The bonus points on the line moved Van Aert into yellow.

00:06:23, 14 hours ago