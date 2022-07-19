Hugo Houle secured a second victory for Israel Premier-Tech at the 2022 Tour de France with a fine solo triumph as the GC top three stayed unchanged despite a lively day.

The Canadian pointed to the sky as he crossed the line in memory of his late brother, Pierrick, while team-mate Michael Woods came home in third behind Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ). It followed Simon Clarke's win for the team on the cobbles, while Chris Froome also impressed in finishing third on Alpe d'Huez.

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) thwarted a trio of attacks from Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) on the penultimate climb and descent to keep the yellow jersey, with Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) latching back on after the final ascent to finish in the same time and consolidate third overall.

