Jonas Vingegaard has denied claims that he is suffering with a back injury during the Tour de France.

A report in Le Parisien ahead of Stage 11 suggested that the Dane, of Team Jumbo-Visma, was receiving treatment every night at his hotel.

Ad

But approached ahead of Wednesday's tough mountain day, Vingegaard - who was aware of the rumours - appeared bemused by what he had heard and denied it to be the case.

Tour de France 'On fire!' – Attacks rain down as Roglic, Vingegaard bludgeon Pogacar 36 MINUTES AGO

Talking to TV 2 Sport, he said: "I heard the rumours this morning and thought that it was something I had not heard anything about at all.

"I have no back problems at all. I do not know exactly where it comes from."

Vingegaard ended his brief chat with the Danish outlet by wondering aloud if they had confused him with team-mate Primoz Roglic, who has been suffering following a fall earlier in the race.

The report did contain a number of specifics about the purported injury, claiming that Vingegaard cannot ride out of the saddle for longer than 45 seconds, and that he spent a lot of time with an osteopath during the second rest day on Monday.

‘I’ve still got this left, what have you got?’ – McEwen on Pogacar mind games

Wednesday is an important stage for Vingegaard and his team, as they target the high altitude to try and make an indent in the 39-second lead held by Tadej Pogacar over the Dane.

- -

Stream the 2022 Tour de France and the rest of the cycling season live and on demand on discovery+

Tour de France 'Col Du Granon the place to attack' - Contador calls on Jumbo-Visma to lead charge 4 HOURS AGO