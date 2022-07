Cycling

‘I dunno’ – Geraint Thomas coy on future as GC rider at Grand Tours after Tour de France podium

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) was delighted to be back in the mix at the front of the Tour de France after finishing on the podium in 2022.

00:01:05, an hour ago