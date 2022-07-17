Primoz Roglic has made the decision to withdraw from the Tour de France ahead of the start of Stage 15.

And that will likely be his legacy to the 2022 edition as he eyes a recovery before the Vuelta a Espana, which begins on August 19.

On his departure, Roglic said: "To allow my injuries to heal properly, we have decided that I won't start today [Stage 15].

"I’m proud of my contribution to the current standings and I trust that the team will realise our yellow and green [jersey] ambitions.

"Thanks to everybody for your great support.”

Roglic will vacate 21st position in the overall standings, at 33m39 down on race leader Vingegaard.

