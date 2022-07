Cycling

'I thought it was a bit of a joke' - Shock as Nils Eekhoff sprints past Wout van Aert at Tour de France

Dan Lloyd said he thought it was "a bit of a joke" when Nils Eekhoff (DSM) darted past Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) at the Tour de France to pick up maximum points on the intermediate sprint during Stage 16 - despite having no chance to challenge for the green jersey.

