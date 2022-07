Cycling

‘I thought we were sprinting for the win’ – Jasper Philipsen on Stage 4 awkward celebration

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin–Fenix) won the sprint for second on Stage 4 at the Tour de France - but he celebrated as though he had won. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:22, 3 hours ago