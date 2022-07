Cycling

‘I’d like to say I was holding back’ – Geraint Thomas after La Super Planche des Belles Filles slog

Geraint Thomas says it was "nice to be in the mix" on La Super Planche des Belles Filles but added that he was at full gas as he finished third.

