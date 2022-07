Cycling

Incredible scenes as Tom Pidcock rides through fans on the Alpe d'Huez at Tour de France

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) experienced one of the great sights in cycling: navigating the gauntlet of supporters on the Alpe d’Huez. Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) become the youngest winner in history on the iconic climb after lighting up Stage 12 at the Tour de France.

