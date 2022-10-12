Geraint Thomas has hinted he may not target the Tour de France next year and suggests 2023 may be his last year as a professional cyclist before retirement.

The 36-year-old Welshman won the Tour de France in 2018 and was second overall in the same race in 2019. This year he finished in third behind Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

Ad

However, Thomas' contract with Ineos Grenadiers expires at the end of 2023 and says he may target the Giro d'Italia and other different races in his final year as it could be his last.

Il Lombardia 'Almost perfect' - Pogacar after defending Il Lombardia title 08/10/2022 AT 21:11

He said: "We have to sit down and work out what I want to do, it could be my last year as well. I want to make the most of it.

"I don’t even know if I will do the Tour to be honest, maybe the Giro. It’s all up in the air, really. I wouldn’t mind doing something different.

"This year’s been quite refreshing, doing a few new races like Coppi & Bartali, Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Fleche Wallonne and Itzulia Basque Country. They’re all races I’ve never done or only done once."

Thomas crashed out of the 2020 Giro and exited the 2021 Tour de France after a nasty crash.

However, in 2022 he won the Tour de Suisse as well as making the podium at the Tour de France.

He believes he can say he has "nothing else to prove" in the sport.

He added: "When I won the Tour [in 2018], it was nice to come back the next year to show it was not a fluke.

"And it was nice to come back this year as well when people thought I was done. Now I feel like I have nothing else to prove.

"It’s always extra motivation to show that you’ve still got it. The main thing was to keep enjoying the racing and doing my own thing.

"You can see that progression as well, as in most years. It was nice to be in the thick of it."

- - -

Stream top cycling action live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk

Cycling 'We can go higher again' - Ganna after smashing Hour Record 08/10/2022 AT 20:22