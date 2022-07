Cycling

'It is Swiss timing!’ - Wout van Aert powers to Stage 8 win

Belgian superstar Wout van Aert powered to a second win in Stage 8 ahead of Michael Matthews and Tadej Pogacar after a gripping uphill dual in Lausanne. Third place for pugnacious Pogacar saw the Slovenian strengthen his grip on the yellow jersey despite taking a small tumble early on in the lumpy stage into Switzerland.

00:01:37, an hour ago