Cycling

'It's not nice' - Mauro Gianetti reacts to Rafal Majka having to abandon Tour de France with injury

'It's not nice' - UAE Team Emirates' Mauro Gianetti reacts to Rafal Majka having to abandon the Tour de France with an injury. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:39, 17 minutes ago