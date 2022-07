Cycling

'It's Tadej Pogacar against Covid' - Robbie McEwen reacts to devastating UAE Team Emirates news at Tour de France

'It's Tadej Pogacar against Covid' - Robbie McEwen reacts to the latest devastating UAE Team Emirates news at the Tour de France with another withdrawal.

00:05:54, an hour ago