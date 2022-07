Cycling

‘It was funny’ – Tadej Pogacar on surprise attack before sprint on Champs-Elysees at Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) dropped unexpected attacks with 6km remaining as they attempted to TT to the finish. They got a few bike lengths on the pack before being swallowed up... Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:32, an hour ago