Tadej Pogacar’s reign will be tested as fellow countryman Primoz Roglic has been tipped to blow the Tour de France battle wide open with a “Slovenian showdown".

Eurosport cycling expert Adam Blythe has questioned whether anyone in the field can upset Pogacar, especially Slovenian Roglic, whilst Robbie McEwen explains why the latter has difficulty coming off his bike.

“I think Pogacar is on incredible form, he’s young, he’s able to recover quite quickly,” Blythe said.

“Let’s not forget Roglic is a year older already, so he’s getting on quite a bit now

“I just think he’s going to have the better of him. Who can stop him? I don’t know who can stop him, it’s going to take a number of people to try and stop him, work together and try and break him, but I can’t really see it happening to be honest.

“I hope it does, but I also hope it doesn’t.”

McEwan commented on why he believes Roglic comes off of his bike, suggesting his transition from another sport could play a part.

“We’re looking at a lot of the Slovenians of course, Pogacar and Roglic and their head-to-head battles," he said.

“I tend to look at it like Pogacar is a born bike rider and he’s been doing it since he was so young and Roglic has come from another sport to Cycling, and I think that’s the little details that catch him out, the things you learn as a kid and just become your natural behaviours on a bike - Roglic is still trying to make those things happen and I think that’s why he comes off the bike quite a lot.

“He came undone in the Tour de France last year and it really did cost him, he ended up being out of the race, I think that’s the big disadvantage for him.

“Barring an accident or incident, they can go head-to-head, it will be an extremely battle.”

