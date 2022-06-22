Chris Froome will race in a 10th Tour de France after being named in Israel-Premier Tech’s eight-strong team.

The four-time champion is enjoying his best season since his horror crash at the 2019 Criterium du Dauphine, which left him with a fractured neck, femur, hip, elbow and ribs.

He will largely ride in support of Denmark’s Jakob Fuglsang in France, although he may have license to attack with Israel-Premier Tech targeting stage wins rather than the yellow jersey.

“It’s awesome to be starting my 10th Tour de France with Israel-Premier Tech,” said Froome.

“I’ve worked exceptionally hard this year and I’m looking forward to giving it my all. We’ve got a great group of riders in the line-up and we can’t wait for the battle to begin in Copenhagen.”

Froome won the Tour four times between 2013 and 2017 during Team Sky’s golden years, but his hopes of winning the world’s biggest bike race again look beyond him – especially given the rise of Slovenian superstars Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma).

And speaking at the Giro d’Italia, Eurosport expert Robbie McEwen claimed the 37-year-old has no chance of winning the Tour again but said he could still play a key team role.

“He should be at the Tour. That’s why Israel-Premier Tech signed him: to have a figurehead of the team, someone to fly the flag and get a lot of publicity,” said McEwen.

“But in terms of performances, just purely physical on the bike, I don’t think he’s up to… definitely not winning the Tour anymore, I doubt that he will be in contention to win a stage.

“But he can make a difference to his own team. It all goes back to that horrible crash he had at the Dauphine.

“He’s now 37, so he’s not getting any younger, it just gets harder and harder and he’s had a lot of obstacles in his way. So it’s going to be really tough just get to through it, let alone perform at a very high level at the Tour.”

Froome has consistently hit back at critics who think his career is already over, saying he uses doubts as motivation.

The Tour de France begins in Copenhagen on July 1.

