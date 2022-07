Cycling

‘It’s not on the climbs’ – How to crack Tadej Pogacar at the Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar doubled up on the brutal gravel ramp of La Super Planche des Belles Filles to strengthen his grip on the yellow jersey. The two-time defending Tour de France winner put on an imperious showing ahead of Saturday’s undulating 186.3km Stage 8 from Dole to the Swiss city of Lausanne. And the question put forward on the Breakaway was thus: how to stop Pogacar?

00:01:54, an hour ago