Cycling

Jasper Philipsen destroys field to win Stage 21 in Paris, Jonas Vingegaard crowned champion at Tour de France

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin–Deceuninck) chalked up his second win at the 2022 Tour de France on the Champs-Elysees. The action is far from over! Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand from July 24-31 on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:11, an hour ago