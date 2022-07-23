Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) has spoken about his part-time work in a fish auction and a fish factory to earn some extra cash during his pursuit of a cycling career.

The 25-year-old is closing in on his first Tour de France title after moving 3'26" ahead of Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) heading into the final competitive stage on Saturday, and explained how he ended up working with fellow cyclist Michael Valgren at the plant after leaving school.

Speaking to Eurosport France's Benoit Vittek ahead of the Tour: “First of all, I finished school in 2016. Then you have to work. First it was at the fish auction and I worked there for almost one year.

“Then I had an injury and couldn’t work for a while. When I came back, I started working at a fish factory. I worked there until the summer of 2018, and I joined this team in 2019. So, half a year before I joined the team I was still working.

“Michael and I pretty much come from the same area so he also worked at the fish auction. We both know a cyclist from where he came from who’s been working in the fish, so he had the contact, he initiated it. He gave me a number, I called to see what was possible. Both of us got the number from our friend.”

Attention turned back to cycling, and Vingegaard revealed how he first became involved in the sport as a 10-year-old watching the Tour of Denmark.

“It was back in 2007 or 2008. The Tour of Denmark started close to my hometown, in Thisted. At the time, I was playing football but it was not going so well for me, as I didn’t have a lot of motivation for it.

“So, my parents brought me to the start of Stage 1 and then the local cycling club had a home training plan, with a bike. I tried it and they said I was really good. I guess they told everyone that because they wanted to get some new members. But it worked on me, and I’ve been riding my bike ever since.

“My local club was based in the north west of Denmark, and there were only about 15 or 20 members. It’s quite a small club, but I enjoyed it and they took good care of me.”

Denmark as a country has taken the Tour to its hearts with a number of riders proudly representing the Scandinavian nations, including Magnus Cort and Mads Pedersen, who have both claimed stage victories this year.

“I think it’s pretty amazing that there are so many [Danish riders]. I think we can thank the continental teams in Denmark, as they have had a big role to play," he said.

“I wouldn’t have been a professional if it wasn’t for ColoQuick. The continental teams give young riders the chance to grow and to develop and also to have the connection with World Tour teams.

“There were a lot of Danish riders when I joined Jumbo-Visma, I spoke with them a lot and got some good advice.

“But I have to give a lot of credit to the sports director of ColoQuick at the time Christian Andersen [now with Uno-X], and then after I turned pro I would say my girlfriend, Trine. She had a big impact on my development and I don’t think I would have been able to do all the things I’ve done without her.”

