Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) is poised to win a maiden Tour de France title after combining with the imperious team-mate Wout van Aert to blow away two-time champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) on the final climb on Stage 18.

The Dane leads the general classification by over three minutes with only a sprint stage, an individual time trial and a procession into Paris standing between him and a first yellow jersey.

He suffered a huge scare on the final descent as Pogacar attempted to force a mistake, swerving wildly across the road and unclipping his left shoe to avoid crashing.

But he will grab headlines for another moment after he then eased up to wait for Pogacar, who had himself crashed after overcooking a corner just moments after the Dane’s wobble.

Vingegaard and Van Aert launched a brutal attack on the final climb and quickly distanced Pogacar, who came home over a minute down on the yellow jersey in second as his title defence all but ended.

