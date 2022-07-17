Jonas Vingegaard has joked that Tadej Pogacar "might even attack him on the rest day" as he revealed the constant threat the Slovenian is posing to his GC ambitions.

With the Pyrenean stages not far away, more of the same will likely be on the menu in the Tour's third week.

Vingegaard said: "I knew very well that do the same if I were in his place. I would be surprised if he did something else.

"He might even attack me during the rest day.

"My job is to stay well focused and not let myself be surprised.

"I was able to stay with him when he went on the offensive, and that suits me well. The last climb [up to Mende] was difficult, even if it was rather short. We had a nice climb and I had a good day in yellow.

"It's still a new experience for me and I enjoy it on each stage."

Stage 15 sees the riders tackle a flat 202.5km stage from Rodez to Carcassonne, before Monday's rest day.

Vingegaard will have to do without the considerable domestique services of Primoz Roglic in the remainder of the race, with the Slovenian quitting the race on Sunday in a bid to recover from his injuries sustained on Stage 5.

Magnus Cort of EF Education Easy-Post joins Roglic on the sidelines, having tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Stage 15.

