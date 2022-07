Cycling

‘Just shows how close we are! – Jonas Vingegaard on ‘brother’ Wout van Aert’s tears

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) struggled for words after finishing second on Stage 20, and all but secure a Tour de France success. He said it showed how close the team are that his “brother” Wout van Aert cried after the stage.

00:03:43, an hour ago