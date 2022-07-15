Yves Lampaert was left furious after Stage 12 of the Tour de France as he posted an image of an injury caused by a wayward dog on his Instagram story.
While all eyes were on Britain's Tom Pidcock and his incredible descending skills on the exhilarating stage as the Ineos star stormed to victory with his daredevil bike-handling talents, Lampaert was left nursing a nasty injury.
The 31-year-old Belgian was forced to ride for much of Stage 12 in real pain ahead of the iconic Alpe d’Huez climb after a stray dog caused a crash in the peloton early in the day's racing.
As a result of the incident, Lampaert suffered a huge rip in his kit and sported a large wound on his right thigh which looked extremely painful.
The veteran eventually came through the finish line in 156th place on Thursday – nearly 40 minutes behind the stage winner, Pidcock, after having to nurse his way through the tough route.
“Crash because of a dog,” Lampaert said alongside an image of the injury posted on his Instagram story.
“After already many times, please keep your dog at home!!!!!”
Lampaert was quoted by Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws as saying: "Suddenly that beast crossed the street and I couldn't go anywhere."
According to the newspaper report, Wout van Aert was among those who managed to just avoid the dog in what was a crowded peloton.
The Belgian, who was reportedly just behind Van Aert at the time, was not so fortunate. The extent of his injuries as a result of the crash are not known beyond the wound.
The day certainly belonged to the sensational Pidcock, but spare a thought for Lampaert.
