Cycling

‘Knock it of off a bit’ - Jonas Vingegaard nearly goes off road on tight bend at Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard nearly went off the road on a tight bend on the final descent before the last climb in the Stage 20 time trial. He stayed on and managed to finish second behind team-mate Wout van Aert. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:28, 23 minutes ago