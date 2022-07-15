Le Bourg-d'Oisans - Saint-Étienne

Tour de France
Stage 13 | Semi mountain | men | 15.07.2022
Not started
Le Bourg-d'OisansSaint-Étienne
Advertisement
Ad

General Standing

RidersTime
1
J. VingegaardTeam Jumbo - Visma
41:29:59
2
R. BardetTeam DSM
+2:16
3
T. PogacarUAE Team Emirates
+2:22
4
G. ThomasINEOS Grenadiers
+2:26
5
N. QuintanaTeam Arkéa - Samsic
+2:37
Advertisement
Ad
Current stage
Le Bourg-d'OisansSaint-Étienne
15/07
Stage 13 - 192.6KMStarts at 12:20
Next stage
Saint-ÉtienneMende
16/07
Stage 14 - 192.5KMStarts at 11:30

Latest news

Tour de France

Pogacar goes into yellow with Stage 6 win after astonishing Van Aert effort

08/07/2022 at 08:06

LIVE: Le Bourg-d'Oisans - Saint-Étienne

Tour de France - 15 July 2022

Follow the Tour de France Le Bourg-d'Oisans - Saint-Étienne stage live with Eurosport. Le Bourg-d'Oisans - Saint-Étienne starts at 12:20 on 15 July 2022.

Catch the latest cycling news and find Tour de France results, standings and routes. After Le Bourg-d'Oisans - Saint-Étienne is done, be sure to check out the full schedule of stages and get live updates for the next stage. You can also find a list of previous winners.

Follow Rui Costa, Mathieu van der Poel, Mark Cavendish and other key riders to see who is dominating this season. See the hottest cycling teams in action - Bora-Hansgrohe, Ineos Grenadiers and Cofidis to name a few.

Cycling fans can read breaking Tour de France news headlines, interviews, expert commentary, replays & highlights. Keep up with all of this season’s top events, including the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from cycling to football, tennis, snooker and more. Enjoy live updates from the biggest sports competitions.