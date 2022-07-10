Tour de France LIVE - "Full-on racing" from the start of the second stage in Switzerland
Tour de France
Stage 9 | Semi mountain | men | 10.07.2022
Live
In Progress
AigleChâtel
- Peloton
12:35
150KM TO GO - GRUPETTO TIME
Three quarters of the stage to go and already we have an autobus. It's led by BikeExchange-Jayco, who will be nursing Dylan Groenewegen through the stage. It's going to be a very long day for him at this rate. A couple of UAE Emirates rider are there as well, including Marc Hirshi and Marc Soler. A sign of early isolation for the maillot jaune.
12:32
155KM TO GO - CASTRAVIEJO GOES
The Spaniard is latest Ineos rider to launch an attack, going over the summit and picking up the only KOM point on offer. He's soon reabsorbed, still there's no breakaway, and it's survival mode at the back.
12:22
160KM TO GO - THE COTE DE BELLEVUE
We're onto the first climb, the category 4 Cote de Bellevue. It's only 4km and averages just 4% but they've hit it full gas and the peloton is all strung out, making it very very hard for the weaker climbers among them.
Dylan Van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) hits out with Io Izagirre (Cofidis). Looks like the British team are keen to get someone up the road today...
12:18
165KM TO GO - STILL THE BREAK WON'T STICK
We're approaching the first mountains and after almost 30km of racing, we're all back together again.
Mike Woods (Israel Premier Tech) was also brought down in that crash. He's showing a lot of skin and some serious road rash through a few gaping holes ripped in his jersey. A few sleepless nights ahead for him.
Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) is in the same group as Woods, but due to a puncture rather than the crash.
12:10
170KM TO GO - PEDERSEN BROUGHT BACK
Aaaand one of his team-mates, Tony Gallopin, is taken out by an accident on a roundabout. His Trek-Segafredo mechanic delivers him a new bike. He looked to be collateral damage in a coming together between riders from EF Education Easypost and Bora Hansgrohe. Neilson Powless is one of the riders having to work to get back on, but Mark Cavendish, on comms duty today, says it shouldn't be too hard for them as they're currently riding into a headwind, which ought to slow the peloton.
12:07
GUILLAUME MARTIN WITHDRAWS DUE TO COVID
Mr Yo Yo is the latest rider to come down with Covid, so we won't be seeing him flying up the road and accidentally into the top ten in the GC.
Martin latest rider to pull out of Tour de France due to Covid-19
12:00
180KM TO GO - NO REST FOR THE WICKED
As the peloton laps the shores of Lake Geneva, there's nothing neutral about the start to today's stage. On paper it shouldn't be one of the harder days in the Alps - those come immediately after the rest day - but ultimately it depends on how it's raced. If the first 10k is anything to go by, it's not going to be easy for anyone.
Passing through Montreux, home to the famous jazz festival, Mads Pederson is trying to get up the road.
Image credit: Eurosport
190KM TO GO - HERE WE GO
Christian Prudhomme lifts his head and lowers the flag. We're racing right from the gun on Stage 9. There are a lot of riders eager to get into the break and it could be a while before it sticks.
Ben O'Connor is "suffering big time", and he's already out the back, praying the stage settles down.
Image credit: Getty Images