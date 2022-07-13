Tour de France 2022 Stage 11 LIVE – Jonas Vingegaard claims sensational win to take yellow from Tadej Pogacar
Tour de France
Stage 11 | Mountain | men | 13.07.2022
Advertisement
Ad
16:21
VINGEGAARD: I WILL FIGHT FOR YELLOW ALL THE WAY TO PARIS
"It’s really incredible. It’s hard for me to put words on. This is what I dreamed of – a stage in the Tour, and now the yellow jersey. Incredible,” Vingegaard said before breaking off to celebrate with his teammate Wout van Aert.
"We made a plan from the start of the day. Obviously, you can see what it was: we wanted to make it a super hard race. We thought that was in my favour and in the favour of Primoz [Roglic]. I took a lot of time today but I would never have done that without my teammates – I really had to thank my teammates. They were all incredibly strong today.
"On the Galibier, over the top, [Pogacar] was really strong and he dropped everyone else. I was a bit unsure if he was going full or not. Then on the last climb I was thinking that if I don’t try, I won’t win. Of course, a second place is a nice result on the GC – but I tried this last year and now I want to go for the victory, and that’s what I did today. Luckily it succeeded and I have the yellow jersey – so I’m going to keep on fighting for yellow and Paris."
16:06
VINGEGAARD IN YELLOW BY OVER TWO MINUTES AFTER STAGE 11 WIN
16:02
VINGEGAARD TOPS NEW-LOOK GC TOP 10
The general classification has been turned on its head by the Dane's ride and Pogacar's implosion on the Granon. Take a look for yourselves...
1. Jonas Vingegaard
2. Romain Bardet +2'16
3. Tadej Pogacar +2'22
4. Geraint Thomas +2'26
5. Nairo Quintana +2'37
6. Adam Yates +3'06
7. David Gaudu +3'13
8. Aleksandr Vlasov +7'23
9. Alexey Lutsenko +8'07
10. Steven Kruijswijk +13'37
2. Romain Bardet +2'16
3. Tadej Pogacar +2'22
4. Geraint Thomas +2'26
5. Nairo Quintana +2'37
6. Adam Yates +3'06
7. David Gaudu +3'13
8. Aleksandr Vlasov +7'23
9. Alexey Lutsenko +8'07
10. Steven Kruijswijk +13'37
16:00
STAGE 11 RESULT
1. Jonas Vingegaard
2. Nairo Quintana +59
3. Romain Bardet +1'10
4. Geraint Thomas +1'38
5. David Gaudu +2'04
6. Adam Yates +2'10
7. Tadej Pogacar +2'51 (no, seriously - this is not a typo...)
8. Alexey Lutsenko +3'38
9. Steven Kruijswijk +3'59
10. Warren Barguil +4'16
2. Nairo Quintana +59
3. Romain Bardet +1'10
4. Geraint Thomas +1'38
5. David Gaudu +2'04
6. Adam Yates +2'10
7. Tadej Pogacar +2'51 (no, seriously - this is not a typo...)
8. Alexey Lutsenko +3'38
9. Steven Kruijswijk +3'59
10. Warren Barguil +4'16
15:54
TADEJ POGACAR SHIPS 2'51" AT THE FINISH TO LOSE YELLOW JERSEY
The two-time champion's shoulders are slumped and his head is down as he crosses the line almost three minutes down on Jonas Vingegaard, the new race leader. We just witnessed a huge slice of Tour history. And I'd venture that it's not another 36 years before the race returns to the Col du Granon.
15:51
JONAS VINGEGAARD WINS STAGE 11 ON THE COL DU GRANON
And the Dane pushes it right to the end, celebrating only once he's crossed the line with a reserved fist pump after turning this Tour de France upside down. Now the clock counts down...
Nairo Quintana is second at 1'01" before Romain Bardet comes home 1'11" down. Geraint Thomas takes fourth at 1'39". Gaudu and Yates will soon follow ahead of the yellow jersey...
‘Amazing!’ – Vingegaard grabs yellow on Stage 11 as Pogacar wilts
15:48
FINAL KILOMETRE: VINGEGAARD CLOSES IN ON MAIDEN TOUR STAGE WIN
And with it, he'll take the yellow jersey. What a ride from the Danish climber - the crowning glory from an astonishing tactical tour de force from Jumbo-Visma today.
15:45
1.5KM TO GO: POGACAR CAUGHT BY GAUDU NOW
Vingegaard has 45 seconds on Quintana, one minute on Bardet, 1'15" on Thomas and 1'45" on Pogacar, who has now been caught and passed by Gaudu and dropped by Yates.
15:44
2.5KM TO GO: POGACAR OVER A MINUTE BEHIND
Vingegaard has opened up a gap of 1'25" on Pogacar, who now has Adam Yates sandbagging his back wheel. This performance from the Dane - and his Jumbo-Visma - was exactly what this Tour needed. It's far from over, but we now have a proper GC battle on our hands. Pogacar's yellow jersey is completely unzipped now.
15:40
3.8KM TO GO: VINGEGAARD INTO THE LEAD, POGACAR HAS CRACKED
The 25-year-old Dane has passed Quintana and now leads this stage, opening up the gap on the yellow jersey with every pedal stroke. He's riding into the race lead today because Pogacar has hit the wall - the Slovenian has been dropped by Thomas and is going backwards.
15:39
VINGEGAARD RIDES CLEAR ON THE GRANON TO CRACK POGACAR
15:36
4.5KM TO GO: VINGEGAARD MAKES HIS MOVE, POGACAR CAN'T RESPOND!
Could this be the turning point of the 2022 Tour de France? Jonas Vingegaard puts in a clinical attack to join Bardet out ahead - and Pogacar doesn't have an answer. At first, he simply sits in Majka's wheel and hopes that his Polish teammate will close it down. But Majka is completely spent and goes backwards. Vingegaard is a man on a mission: he has dropped Bardet and passed Barguil, who in turn was caught by teammate Quintana amid all the action.
15:34
5KM TO GO: BARDET ATTACKS!
Perhaps we will get a French win after all - but not for that man Barguil, but his compatriot Romain Bardet... The Team DSM rider has just kicked clear of the yellow jersey group, attacking from the back to catch them all by surprise. No reaction as yet from Pogacar and the others - even though Bardet is only 1'39" down in the standings.
15:31
6KM TO GO: BARGUIL IN A WORLD OF PAIN ON THE BRUTISH GRANON
Our lone leader is gritting his teeth as he digs deep on this savage climb. He has 1'10" on his teammate Quintana who is riding 35" clear of the yellow jersey group. And I'll tell you what, for someone currently stricken down with Covid, Rafal Majka is putting in an almighty shift for his teammate in yellow, Tadej Pogacar.
15:27
QUINTANA DROPS YELLOW JERSEY GROUP IN PURSUIT OF TEAMMATE BARGUIL ON FINAL CLIMB
15:23
8KM TO GO: ARKEA-SAMSIC ONE-TWO ON THE GRANON
Quintana passed the German and Teuns and has now left Latour for dead. So it's an Arkea-Samsic one-two at the moment on the Granon with the Colombian closing in on his teammate Barguil. Latour is about to be caught by the yellow jersey group of Majka, Pogacar, Vinegegaard, Thomas, Yates and Bardet. They're 2'10" down on Barguil.
15:20
9KM TO GO: TEUNS PEGGED BACK BY LATOUR, QUINTANA UPS THE TEMPO BEHIND
Nairoman has gone clear of the yellow jersey group, which is now composed of Pogacar, Majka, Kruijswijk, Vingegaard, Thomas and Bardet after Roglic faded following his attack. Latour has rallied to drop Geschke and catch Teuns.
15:15
10KM TO GO: TEUNS KICKS CLEAR, VAN AERT DROPS BACK, ROGLIC TAKES IT UP
Dylan Teuns has ridden clear of Pierre Latour and Simon Geschke in pursuit of Warren Barguil. Meanwhile, back in the yellow jersey group - only three minutes down now - Wout van Aert has dropped back after doing his job for the way, while Primoz Roglic has taken it up for Jumbo-Visma.
15:10
12KM TO GO: BARGUIL ONTO THE FINAL CLIMB OF THE COL DU GRANON
Could we see our first stage win for the host nation today? Warren Barguil is about to start the final ascent with a gap of 2'15" over his chasers. It's an 11.3km climb with an average gradient of 9.2%. The last - and first - time the Tour came here was in 1986 when Eduardo Chozas took the spoils on Bernard Hinault's last ever day in yellow, the Frenchman blowing up to concede the lead to his La Vie Claire teammate Greg LeMond. The Granon was the highest finish in Tour history for 25 years until the 2011 stage to the Galibier.
15:05
15KM TO GO: GREEN AND YELLOW JERSEY GROUPS COME TOGETHER
The pace with which Van Aert led that chase group back was astonishing - indeed, they zipped past and forced Pogacar and the others to dance on the pedals to close the gap and join the fun. So, we now have a large chase group of around 18 riders with a deficit of 5'10" on Barguil ahead of the final climb.