Tour de France 2022 Stage 16 LIVE: Battle resumes between Vingegaard and Pogacar in foothills of Pyrenees
Tour de France
Stage 16 | Semi mountain | men | 19.07.2022
Not started
CarcassonneFoix
11:30
STAGE 16: FIVE CATEGORISED CLIMBS, FAST DESCENT TO THE FINISH
After the third rest day, the final phase of the Tour gets underway with a swelter-slog through the foothills of the Pyrenees to the fortified town of Foix. The tried-and-tested combo of the Port de Lers and Mur de Peguere will be the perfect battlefield for the yellow jersey and stage spoils alike ahead of a fast downhill run towards Foix, where Warren Barguil memorably won on Bastille Day back in 2017.
11:25
BONJOUR LE TOUR! WELCOME BACK FOR THE DECISIVE FINAL WEEK...
So, here we are - the scenario we all dreamed of: Tadej Pogacar has given Jonas Vingegaard a 2'22" handicap ahead of the Pyrenees. But with the teams of both white and yellow down two men, they'd be crazy not to keep an eye over their shoulder for Geraint Thomas, whose Ineos Grenadiers team have their full quota of riders ahead of these three stages in the Pyrenees. On three occasions in the last four years, Ineos have come from behind to win Grand Tours in the final week and that could yet happen - even if Pogacar and Vingegaard are individually far stronger than the Welsh 2018 winner.
