Tour de France Stage 19 LIVE - Strong four-man move hold off peloton after protest halts race

14:53
60KM TO GO: CALM BEFORE THE STORM
It looks like that wind hasn't really materialised because Wout van Aert and Mads Pedersen are soft-wheeling at the back of the peloton while having a leisurely chat. So it can't be action stations if they're so relaxed. The four leaders - Honore, Simmons, Mohoric and Van der Hoorn - are 45 seconds clear and approaching the first of the two fourth-category climbs that may animate this finale. But for now it's quite relaxed - despite the high average pace of around 48km/h which is faster that the scheduled speed today.
14:36
75KM TO GO: JUST 45 SECONDS NOW FOR THE LEADERS
Quinn Simmons comes to the front for a rare pull. A graphic just showed that the American has only done 16% of the work on the front of this break - which is either canny or shirking behaviour for the man with the hoop earring. He's there because his Trek team's sprinter Mads Pedersen is apparently feeling a bit off colour today and so probably won't be a factor in any potential sprint. Just 45 seconds now as Mathieu Burgaudeau takes it up on the front for TotalEnergies, who will be hoping Peter Sagan can end his barren run in Cahors.
14:33
80KM TO GO: GESCHKE STILL IN POLKA DOTS TODAY
Despite losing the jersey yesterday, the German still has to wear it today because Vingegaard is in yellow. A cruel slap in the bearded face to Geschke after his heartbreak at Hautacam. Here is his reaction from the finish yesterday...
14:29
82KM TO GO: SPARE A THOUGHT FOR SIMON GESCHKE
The German came so close to sealing the polka dot jersey yesterday but he couldn't get into the breakaway and failed to pick up any polka dot points on the Aubisque. He could still have stayed in the lead but circumstances conspired against him and Vingegaard's win on Hautacam also saw the Dane move eight points clear of the Cofidis rider - with only 3pts left between now and Paris.
Geschke tweeted last night: "Thanks for the overwhelming support from Germany and everywhere my friends. Bit of a heartbreak to lose the jersey on the very last mountain stage but that’s sport. Thanks everyone at Cofidis for the support as well. At least we died trying!"
14:22
85KM TO GO: TENSIONS RISE IN THE PELOTON AHEAD OF WINDY SEGMENT
The race has just crossed the Garonne river and the route, in around 5km, will make a sharp turn before they enter some exposed roads where the wind could - could - cause some damage. The gap is still one minute but you can sense the tension on the front of the pack with Jonas Vingegaard, the yellow jersey, surrounded by his Jumbo-Visma teammates.
14:15
REMEMBERING NICOLAS PORTAL IN AUCH
The intermediate sprint today was in Auch, the hometown of the late Nicolas Portal, the Team Sky directeur sportif who tragically died two years ago after suffering a heart attack. Earlier today, Bradley Wiggins made this tribute to his former colleague...
14:14
IMAGES FROM THAT EARLIER PROTEST
A protest halted play earlier in the stage with the riders having to wait for around five minutes before getting on their way. Here's what happened...
14:06
99KM TO GO: GILBERT LEADS THE CHASE, BENJAMIN THOMAS OFF THE BACK
It's clearly a bad day for Frenchman Benjamin Thomas of Cofidis, who is struggling on the back of the peloton. At the other end of the pack it's Philippe Gilbert, two days away from the last stage of his Tour career, who sets the tempo for Lotto Soudal as he attempts to pave the way for teammate Caleb Ewan. The Australian needs a win both for his own morale and for that of his team, who have had a pretty rotten Tour. The gap for the four leaders is still around the one-minute mark.
13:55
110KM TO GO: GAP EDGES BACK UP TOWARDS ONE MINUTE
It's been a fascinating game of breakaway-peloton cat and mouse out there - and kudos to Mikkel Honore who refused to give up and whose accelerations have given this move a second chance. Their gap is back up to around 55 seconds as they tackle some coarsely covered narrow and rolling hills - a really tough terrain and surface for everyone involved. Here's a photo of the break from earlier before they ditched Nils Politt...
13:43
115KM TO GO: RIDE OF SHAME FOR BARTHE WHO REJOINS THE PELOTON
The Frenchman came within eight seconds of the leaders but then the elastic snapped and he went out the back door. Now Barthe is doing the ride of shame as he returns to the peloton just over the brow of an uncategorised climb that heralds a lumpier mid-section of this stage. The gap is back up to 45 seconds for the four leaders.
13:38
120KM TO GO: JUST 20 SECONDS FOR THE LEADERS, BARTHE COUNTERS
Will Nils Politt rue throwing in the towel? Since the German sat up, the Honore-powered break has stretched out its lead again. Although it comes down to just 20 seconds on a small uphill rise, prompting an attack from the pack from Cyril Barthe of B&B Hotels-KTM. Seems like a bit of a suicide mission but each to his own...
13:38
NILS POLITT SITS UP FROM THE BREAK BEFORE GAP GROWS AGAIN FOR QUARTET
13:35
124KM TO GO: HONORE WON'T GIVE UP BUT POLITT THROWS IN THE TOWEL
"I don't know what's happening here," says Sean Kelly. And he has a point. The breakaway's lead came down from 1'30" to nothing in a flash - and then, just as they're almost caught and Nils Politt drops back to the pack, the other escapees dig in to pull out a small gap again. It's Mikkel Honore who leads the way - and the others seem to be caught in two minds before they decide to join the Dane and push on.
13:25
129KM TO GO: BREAK'S CHANCES IN THE BALANCE
The gap has plummeted to under 30 seconds just as the wind has started to get rather blustery. It goes to show that even a super-strong group stands no chance against a combination of teams doing their utmost best to ensure we see a sprint this afternoon in Cahors. With such slim pickings for the sprinters - can you blame them?
13:15
136KM TO GO: GAP COMING DOWN FOR THE FIVE LEADERS
There's no doubting the class of this break - Nils Politt, Quinn Simmons, Matej Mohoric, Mikkel Honore and Taco van der Hoorn all have huge engines and proven breakaway pedigree - but they're getting very little leeway from the peloton, which has cut their lead to just one minute on these long, flat, straight roads in south-west France.
13:05
MOHORIC IN THE MOVE A YEAR ON FROM HIS SWASHBUCKLING WIN
It's a year since Mataj Mohoric soloed clear to his second win of the 2021 Tour in stage 19 at Libourne - and the Slovenian finds himself in the break again today. Our man Bernie Eisel spoke to him this morning about that result and his plans for today:
"It was nice the win last year, no? Today there's more sprinters' teams compared to last year but the situation is similar. Everyone is tired and on their knees - the breakaway does have a chance, although it's a slim one. Everyone has willpower to attack but there's not a lot of strength left in the legs to carry on - so this might prove difficult in the first hour when trying to establish the breakaway."
13:00
150KM TO GO: SIMMONS WINS INTERMEDIATE SPRINT AT AUCH
With the race back under way now, it looks like the break would simply ride through the intermediate sprint without any contest - but just as Nils Politt was closing on on some prize money for his Bora-Hansgrohe team, Quinn Simmons put in a little unseated surge to beat the German to it. When the peloton pass through 1'30" later, Wout van Aert is happy to let Jasper Philipsen take the 10pts for sixth place with the man in green settling for 9pts ahead of Dylan Groenewegen.
12:56
WIGGINS: "I'D LIKE TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE PROTEST"
"We've had another manifestation with a group of people on the road stopping the race. And I'd like to claim responsibility for this one because the 22nd July is the 10th anniversary of me winning the Tour de France - and they're all my mates out the pub who have come out just to remind the world that it's 10 years. Great scenes here!"
12:54
PROTEST BRINGS THE RACE TO A HALT; BACK UNDER WAY AFTER FIVE MINUTES
12:50
156.6KM TO GO: PROTEST MOMENTARILY HALTS THE RACE
We have no idea what that protest was about because the TV director decided not to give it any airtime. While the peloton is held up by the protestors and their red flares, the break is called to a halt while Christian Prudhomme goes out to explain to them the situation. They take advantage of the situation by refuelling and answering a call to nature. But it's not long before they're all on their way once the time gap is reinstated.