Tour de France
Stage 1 | Flat | men | 01.07.2022
Copenhagen
Live Updates
Tour de France 2022 Stage 1 LIVE - Tadej Pogacar defends his crown as opening time trial gets under way in wet Copenhagen
17:15
CAN CHRIS FROOME ROLL BACK THE YEARS?
He's won a fair few Tour de France time trials over the years and the four-time champion has just rolled down the ramp. Has he been trolling us all season and does the 36-year-old actually hold high hopes of joining the five-Tour club? Bradley Wiggins is currently talking up his chances with much enthusiasm but we'll get a better idea of the reality in 15 minutes' time.
17:00
WOW - NEW BEST TIME FOR YVES LAMPAERT!
My, oh my... The 2022 Tour has already gone off-script: Wout van Aert's face is a picture of disbelief as his Belgian compatriot comes home five seconds quicker to knock the Jumbo-Visma rider off his perch. What a ride from the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl man who really pulled that out of the bag. He's benefited from the improving conditions and rode a truly monstrous second half. Lampaert was five seconds down at the split but turned that deficit into an advantage at the finish. His socks did look very high though...
16:55
THOMAS ON HIS TT AND THAT GILET GAFFE
We spoke to Welshman Geraint Thomas after his TT and the 2018 champion was annoyed with himself for having gone down the ramp while still wearing his sleeveless raincoat.
“The first half was perhaps the worst cornering I’ve done in a TT. It felt so bitty and stop-start. Mentally, it was the toughest TT I’ve done in a while and it was hard to stay focused. When I heard the split, I thought ‘sod it, forget about what everyone’s saying about taking risks and just go for it’, and it went better. But that blinking gilet. I totally forgot I had it on. Nobody spotted it at the start and that was cracking me a little. I did think about taking it off but I thought that would be a bit dodgy. But the main thing was that the legs felt good.”
16:50
VERY SOLID FROM ADAM YATES
The Briton, who is riding for the first time since being waylaid by Covid at the Tour de Suisse, shows that he's got some good legs. He sets the 11th best time at 18 seconds which is faster than both his teammates Thomas and Martinez. Yates is part of the leadership trident at Ineos Grenadiers and that bodes well for the rest of the race.
16:40
LAPORTE COMES HOME FOR 21ST PLACE
And it could have been so much better for the Frenchman who crossed the line 31 seconds down after crashing moments after setting the best time at the intermediate check. I suppose that crash bypassed some potential tensions had Laporte beaten Jumbo-Visma teammate Van Aert...
16:36
CHRISTOPHE LAPORTE HITS THE DECK!
Oh no! Just as Robbie McEwan was extolling the virtues of the Frenchman and bigging up his chances, Laporte loses his back wheel and skids out on the left-hand bend where Stefan Bisseger went down for the second time. He's up quickly but that will be the end for his chances - too many risks on this slippery surface.
16:34
OH, HELLO! LAPORTE FASTEST AT INTERMEDIATE CHECK
Now this would be a story: Wout van Aert being denied a victory and the yellow jersey by one of his teammates... and one who isn't called Primoz or Jonas. Frenchman Christophe Laporte, who has been a revelation this year since his move from Cofidis, has gone through the intermediate check two seconds quicker than the best time set by Dutchmen Mollema and Van der Poel.
16:28
ASGREEN, KAMNA, YATES ALL ON COURSE
Carlton Kirby has just entered the commentary box for his shift and he says it feels like arriving at a barbecue when all the sausages have run out. He has a point: we may still have 80-odd riders to go but surely no one can beat Wout van Aert's time now, the Belgian the clear favourite to don the first yellow jersey of this Tour. Kasper Asgreen, Lennard Kamna and Adam Yates are among the stars on the course now. The last rider today will be Marc Soler of UAE Team Emirates, who starts at 17:55 UK time.
16:20
CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR FOR POGACAR
The two-time Tour champion throws down the gauntlet to his yellow jersey rivals by setting the second best time in this 13.2km time trial. It's three seconds faster than Ganna but two seconds slower than the man in the hot seat, Van Aert. Crucially, Pogacar's time is eight seconds quicker than Vingegaard and nine seconds quicker than Roglic, his two main GC rivals. Is there anything this 23-year-old can't do?
16:19
VAN AERT POWERS INTO THE LEAD
Well, that didn't last long... Ganna didn't even sit down in the winner's enclosure before Wout van Aert came home almost six seconds quicker than the Italian. 15'22" is the new fastest time and surely no one will beat that in these conditions.
16:18
FILIPPO GANNA SETS THE FASTEST TIME
The Italian world champion rode the second half of that course like a train and he's come over the line three seconds quicker than Van der Poel to end the Dutchman's time at the top.
16:13
THIBAUT PINOT WELL DOWN AT THE FINISH
The Frenchman says he's not riding for GC and that's just as well for he's 1'08" down on Van der Poel's target time at the finish. It's no doubt all part of his ploy to lose time before the mountains so he can put in a push for the polka dot jersey and the odd stage win.
16:11
KNEE INJURY? WHAT KNEE INJURY?
Wout van Aert goes through the intermediate check just one second down on Van der Poel and Mollema - so, the knee injury that kept him out of the Belgian national championships ain't so bad then, eh? Ganna, in turn, came through two seconds down and so things are really hotting up. As for Pogacar, he won't be pushing things too much given he's more concerned about being in yellow in Paris rather than in Copenhagen. The Slovenian is six seconds down.
Meanwhile, Mathieu van der Poel watches on as his rivals for the win today do battle...
16:05
GANNA, VAN AERT AND POGACAR ALL ON COURSE
That's some trio to go one after the other! You have to feel for Frenchman Aurelien Paret-Peintre, who precedes the holy trinity of world champion Filippo Ganna, Belgian superstar Wout van Aert and double Tour champion Tadej Pogacar. Ganna, on paper, is the outright favourite for today - but it's far wetter now than when Mathieu van der Poel rode his TT and so that will act against the Italian debutant...
16:02
VINGEGAARD'S SIGNAL OF INTENT
A superb TT from the Dane sees him come home in third place, two seconds down on Van der Poel and, perhaps crucially, one second quicker than his Jumbo Visma teammate Roglic. Things are teeing themselves up nicely for a superb GC battle in this Tour. Aleksandr Vlasov also shows that his legs are good by crossing the line 18 seconds down to limit his losses in the rain.
15:57
SOLID FROM THOMAS AND MARTINEZ
The Welshman was 18 seconds down at the intermediate check but finished strongly to come home 12 seconds down on Van der Poel for provisional ninth place. The Ineos Grenadier co-leader will be pleased with that effort - he didn't crash and he didn't concede too much time to Roglic. He's followed shortly after by teammate Dani Martinez, who is 31 seconds down on the top.
15:47
SECOND BEST TIME FOR MADS PEDERSEN
The 2019 world champion delights the home crowd as he crosses the line just two seconds down on Mathieu van der Poel - so he'll be in second place for now, and above Roglic. A very impressive effort for the Trek rider, who could ride himself into yellow on home soil over the next two days if things go his way...
Meanwhile, Jonas Vingegaard seems to be taking some risks on this wet course - and he's being cheered with every pedal stroke by the partisan local crowd. We now flip to Romain Bardet of Team DSM, who comes home 32 seconds down for provisional 10th place. The Frenchman says he's not riding for GC so the most important thing was for him to come through this test unscathed.
15:42
VLASOV, THOMAS AND VINGEGAARD ALL ON COURSE
Three of the GC favourites have got their races under way. Vlasov, the Russian at Bora-Hansgrohe, is sporting a snood around his neck, which is quite an odd sartorial choice. It's wet but not that cold - but perhaps he doesn't want to take any chances. He caught Covid during the Tour de Suisse and so it remains to be seen how he performs here at the Tour. Thomas seems to be taking things very gingerly - aware, perhaps, that there's no point messing up his chances with an early crash. Sensible.
15:40
QUINTANA CATCHES EWAN
It's not often you see the Colombian catch his minute-man in a time trial but Nairo Quintana has done just that - albeit the rider he's just passed is Caleb Ewan, the Australian sprinter who will be thinking more about the next two sprint stages in Denmark than setting a good time today.
15:38
KING KUNG ON COURSE
Swiss specialist Stefan Kung has gone down the ramp to get his race under way. He should be one of the big favourites today. Kung's Groupama-FDJ teammate David Gaudu has already come home 37 seconds down on Van der Poel - time the French climber will have to make up in the mountains. Kung will have his eyes on Wednesday's cobbles stage but he will want to put in a good shift today, too.