Tour de France Stage 8 LIVE - Three-man break kept on tight leash as Jumbo-Visma eye up Van Aert win
Stage 8 | Semi mountain | men | 09.07.2022
DoleLausanne
- Peloton+1:22
- Head of race3 Riders
15:00
75KM TO GO: VAN AERT DROPS BACK TO TEAM CAR, GAP TUMBLES
The green jersey either wants a change of air, a chat with his DS, or a quick nature break - because he's off the back of the pack now while his teammates pull on the front. The Belgian likes doing this - remember his crazy Stage 4 win the other day? He went back to the car four or five times before that. We've just seen a graphic on screen that says BikeExchange have done 49% of the work today on the front, with Jumbo-Visma doing 28% and UAE 21%. The gap is just 1'05" now for the three leaders.
14:47
85KM TO GO: CATTANEO TAKES KOM POINTS OVER THE TOP
It's Mattia Cattaneo who leads the trio over the top of this climb ahead of Frison and Wright - but none of them contest the prize and it's the Italian who pockets the 2pts available. Magnus Cort will be assured of another day in polka dots. The gap is still 1'45".
14:39
88KM TO GO: URAN WITH THE MEDICAL CAR
Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-EastPost) is receiving some treatment to a nasty graze to his right elbow, which he must have sustained in that earlier crash today. The Colombian rose 10 places yesterday and is now 16th on GC at 3'09".
14:32
90KM TO GO: CAT.3 COTE DES ROUSSES
The breakaway is onto the second climb of the day, which is 6.7km long with an average gradient of 5.6%. It's an achingly scenic climb through cuttings and mini gorges up towards a long plateau where the race will enter Switzerland. The gap is back up to two minutes.
14:25
98KM TO GO: GAP HEADING SOUTH FOR BREAK
Fred Wright, Frederik Frison and Mattia Cattaneo have seen their advantage - which was 3'35" at one point - come down to 1'45" as Jumbo-Visma's Nathan van Hooydonck continues paving the way for teammate Van Aert with a little bit of help from BikeExchange-Jayco. The two Freds in this break have never won a professional bike race but Cattaneo has three pro wins to his name, the most recent at the Tour de Luxembourg in 2021.
14:06
110KM TO GO: FRISON TAKES SINGLE KOM POINT OVER THE TOP
That won't worry the current polka dot jersey, Magnus Cort, who has lead the KOM standings since stage 2. The Dane has 11pts after cresting the first 11 climbs of this year's Tour in pole position - breaking a long-standing record held by Federico Bahamontes (seven climbs) in the process. That single point puts Frederik Frison into 14th place in the KOM standings. Tadej Pogacar's performance on La Super Planche yesterday saw the man in yellow, who also leads the white jersey standings, move within 1pts of Cort's polka dot lead.
13:59
112KM TO GO: CAT.4 COTE DU MARECHET
The leaders are onto the first climb which is 2km at 5.7%. Their gap is 2'23" as Jumbo-Visma take it up on the front. They're clearly paving the way for their man in green, Wout van Aert, but if they can do so while making things difficult for Jonas Vingegaard's GC rivals, then all the better. It is an infernal pace and the peloton is all strung out, with struggling O'Connor the last man clinging to the tail.
13:57
115KM TO GO: MECHANICAL FOR MATTHEWS
The rider BikeExchange have been working for has just stopped to swap bikes after a mechanical issue. As he rides back to the bunch, the cameras pick up some tears in his shorts - so perhaps the Australian went down in that big crash earlier today. The gap of the three leaders is down to 2'30" ahead of the first climb while Ben O'Connor is still clinging onto the back of the peloton. You have to fear for the Australian on the categorised climbs later on. Although if he can make it to the rest day on Monday perhaps he can recalibrate and come back for stage wins in the second and third week?
13:40
124KM TO GO: JUUL-JENSEN TAPS OUT TEMPO
The man on the front for BikeExchange-Jayco is Chris Juul-Jensen, the Irish-flavoured Dane, who drives the pace on the nose of the peloton ahead of the Jumbo-Visma and UAE trains. They're on the long uphill approach to the first categorised climb of the day with the gap of the three leaders down to 2'55".
13:29
134KM TO GO: GIANNI MOSCON ABANDONS
The Italian has withdrawn from the race. He crashed on the cobbles stage and hasn't been at the races since. It's been a rotten season for Moscon since his move to Astana-Qazaqstan from Ineos Grenadiers: that's his seventh DNF of the year and he's yet to finish any race higher than 27th place. I don't think Moscon will be the last to abandon today: Ben O'Connor is clearly flirting with calling it a day. The Australian is still right on the back of the peloton and suffering.
13:21
139KM TO GO: VAN AERT EXTENDS HIS GREEN JERSEY LEAD
Fred Wright led the leaders though the intermediate sprint at Montrond but it wasn't contested because none of these guys are interested in the green jersey points classification. When the peloton comes along over three minutes later it's Christophe Laporte who leads out his teammate in green, Wout van Aert, who just holds off a late surge by Jasper Philipsen to take fourth pace ahead of his compatriot. Hang on: replays show that the Alpecin-Deceuninck man pipped Van Aert for the 13pts so the man in green has to settle for 11pts. But it's more than his main rival Fabio Jakobsen, who goes over behind Laporte to take 9pts. Van Aert is now on 216pts, Jakobsen on 149pts.
13:13
145KM TO GO: BIKEEXCHANGE AND JUMBO ON THE FRONT
Team BikeExchange-Jayco and Jumbo-Visma both have a single rider on the front of the peloton ahead of the UAE train. They're clearly eyeing a win for their respective puncheurs, Michael Matthews and Wout van Aert. The finish suits them both today. The gap is 3'35" so if it keeps growing then Matteo Cattaneo could go into the virtual yellow jersey: the Italian is 3'58" down on GC.
13:03
151KM TO GO: GAP PUSHING THREE MINUTES AS ROAD EDGES UPHILL
Our three leaders - Wright, Frison and Cattaneo - now have almost three minutes as they tackle an uncategorised climb that precedes the plateau upon which today's intermediate sprint is located. Ben O'Connor is struggling off the back - surely the Australian won't recover from these latest signs of bad condition? Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) is near the back and probably on his way to receive some treatment - he must have gone down in that crash because he has a nasty graze on his chin.
12:51
160KM TO GO: KEVIN VERMAERKE ABANDONS
The American has been forced out of the race after that crash earlier today. That will be a blow for Team DSM leader Romain Bardet. But not a surprise when you watch replays of the fall - he landed face first and was on the road for quite some time afterwards. Here is that moment he went down - sparking the melee that saw the yellow jersey also hit the deck.
Pogacar among those caught up in big crash at start of Stage 8
12:48
161KM TO GO: BEN O'CONNOR BACK WITH MEDICAL CAR
The Australian has had a testing Tour so far, having crashed before the cobbles and lost time every day since. He's currently 13'57" down on GC and his hopes of a high finish seemingly in tatters - especially now he's battling an illness. It's worth remembering that he was well down last year before riding to victory at Tignes to reignite his GC bid. He ended up finishing fourth. But that looks unlikely this year because he's clearly hampered by his knocks and ailments.
12:44
165KM TO GO: PACE EASES TO ALLOW A REGROUPING FOLLOWING CRASH
The yellow jersey is back on the front of the peloton as are most of the other riders involved in that spill - including Thomas, Gaudu, Sagan, Quintana, Jakob Fuglsang and Enric Mas. Romain Bardet has issues with his shoes and needs to stop to change into a different pair, while Bauke Mollema is receiving a little assistance at the medical car. The Dutch veteran must have come down in that crash. The three leaders now have 1'45". There was a moment during the confusion following the crash when some riders tried to bridge over but Filippo Ganna of Ineos marshalled things well and snuffed out the threat.
12:37
170KM TO GO: POGACAR SERENE AS HE RIDES BACK WITH TEAMMATES
It doesn't look like the yellow jersey is too bashed up after that fall. He basically had to slam on the brakes - and when everyone else did the same, a few riders went into the back of him and momentum dictated that he fell on his side. Anyway, he's chatting casually with Rafal Majka as his UAE team lead a splinter group back to the peloton. As a result of that incident, the trio ahead see their gap stretch out a little. Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) tried to bridge over but it came to nothing. Peter Sagan, meanwhile, was also caught up in that crash and needs a bike change. The Slovakian champion started this Tour promisingly but has been a bit out of sorts since his crash before the cobbles on Wednesday.
12:32
POGACAR, QUINTANA, THOMAS ALL CAUGHT UP IN EARLY CRASH IN CENTRE OF PACK
12:30
176KM TO GO: CRASH! POGACAR AND QUINTANA INVOLVED! THOMAS HELD UP...
And this is just why this race is far from over... When a rider from Team DSM and another from Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert rub shoulders and slow, another DSM rider behind, Kevin Vermaeke, slams into the latter's back wheel and then goes badly over his handlebars with a painful-looking landing. Nairo Quintana then ploughed into him and hit the deck himself - and in the melee that followed, the yellow jersey came to grief. It's not too serious for Tadej Pogacar, but it was a wake-up call and he'll now need to chase back on. It looks like Geraint Thomas was also held up, as well as French duo Gaudu and Bardet.
12:29
179KM TO GO: THREE GO CLEAR AFTER FLURRY OF ATTACKS
Magnus Cort, the polka dot jersey from EF Education-EasyPost was one of the early movers today - and we saw both Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and his old chum Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) sniffing around with intent. But nothing stuck until three went clear: Fred Wright (Bahrain Victoriious), Frederick Frison (Lotto Soudal) and Matteo Cattaneo (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl). They have around 15 seconds to play with.